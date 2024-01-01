Jokerz Wild | Smalls | 14g

The gassy & earthy Jokerz gets a dose of the fruity funk with the addition of Apples & Bananas to create the Jokerz Wild! A strong hybrid hitter, this one is best reserved for the daytime and might be a bit incapacitating in larger doses. It's OG-like, dense bud structure coated in trichomes gives a clear indication of a stony road ahead..and the nose on this one is something special for sure. Pull the wild card for a change!

Apples and Bananas is a potent hybrid indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between  Blue Power, Gelatti and other strains. Apples and Bananas is 20% THC or higher, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Apples and Bananas' effects include happinesseuphoria, and feeling uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Apples and Bananas when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and stress. Bred by Cookies and Compound Genetics, the full genetic is ((Platinum Cookies x Granddaddy Purple) x Blue Power) x Gelatti. Apples and Bananas features flavors like apple, pear and tree fruit. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Apples and Bananas typically ranges from $35-$45. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Apples and Bananas, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
