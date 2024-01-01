The gassy & earthy Jokerz gets a dose of the fruity funk with the addition of Apples & Bananas to create the Jokerz Wild! A strong hybrid hitter, this one is best reserved for the daytime and might be a bit incapacitating in larger doses. It's OG-like, dense bud structure coated in trichomes gives a clear indication of a stony road ahead..and the nose on this one is something special for sure. Pull the wild card for a change!

Show more