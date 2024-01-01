Aptly named, the Kush Crasher is a mix of the gassy & piney Pure Kush, and the Wedding Crasher, a blend of Wedding Cake and Purple Punch. Definitely a bit of new with the old, and extremely impactful, this one is best for bedtime situations with both therapeutic & sedative indica effects as well as a bit of stimulation from the hybrid side of the Wedding Crasher. Hey Siri, play that one George Michael song!
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.