Kush N Cake | All-In-One Disposable Vape | .5g

by Cream of the Crop Gardens
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Introducing COTC All-In-On Rechargeable, a rechargeable disposable vape featuring California's first all-ceramic heating core element, Single-Source Live Resin from our award winning genetics, and 7-15% terps! A truly innovative experience for the connoisseur on the go.

The Kush N Cake vape cartridge combines the gassy and piney notes of Pure Kush with the delightful Wedding Crasher, a blend of Wedding Cake and Purple Punch. This mix brings together the best of old and new strains, delivering an impactful experience ideal for bedtime use. Its flavor profile features a combination of sweet, earthy, fruity, and berry tones. The effects are predominantly indica, providing therapeutic and sedative benefits, with a touch of stimulation from the hybrid Wedding Crasher. Perfect for evening relaxation!

Wedding Crasher, also known as "Wedding Crashers," is a hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross of Wedding Cake and Purple Punch. Produced by Symbiotic Genetics, Wedding Crasher mixes the smooth vanilla flavors of Wedding Cake with the sweet grape notes of Purple Punch, Symbiotic has developed a mellow, earthy strain with sharp gassy highlights and a sweet berry finish. 

About this brand

Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
