Introducing COTC All-In-On Rechargeable, a rechargeable disposable vape featuring California's first all-ceramic heating core element, Single-Source Live Resin from our award winning genetics, and 7-15% terps! A truly innovative experience for the connoisseur on the go.



The Kush N Cake vape cartridge combines the gassy and piney notes of Pure Kush with the delightful Wedding Crasher, a blend of Wedding Cake and Purple Punch. This mix brings together the best of old and new strains, delivering an impactful experience ideal for bedtime use. Its flavor profile features a combination of sweet, earthy, fruity, and berry tones. The effects are predominantly indica, providing therapeutic and sedative benefits, with a touch of stimulation from the hybrid Wedding Crasher. Perfect for evening relaxation!



