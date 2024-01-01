Picture yourself in a sweet sanctuary as you unwrap the delicious flavors of this Indica strain! LA Pop Rocks x Purple Push Pops offers blissful relaxation and may induce sleepiness if consumed in high doses. The top three terpenes of limonene, caryophyllene, and linalool provide a tranquil state of mind that paves the way for a peaceful, easy-going night. For the aficionados desiring a serene experience, this strain is your confectionary haven.
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.