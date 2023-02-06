If you want to feel like an All-Star, give our strain, LeChron James, a shot! With a cross between Tropicanna Cookies and Black Mamba, this hybrid strain offers an easy-going, balanced high that relieves you of your stress and anxiety. The top three terpenes of limonene, caryophyllene, and linalool give this strain’s tasty aroma and flavor profile of fruit, citrus and a hint of spice. LeChron James is the perfect strain to ease your pre-championship game nerves.

Total Terpenes: 2.42%

Sum of Cannabinoids: 38.46%

Total THC: 32.57%

