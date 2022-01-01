About this product
Lemon Bar has a unique citrus and earthy aroma. Its lineage is Lemon G and Do Si Dos. The lively and calming effect of this sativa-leaning strain makes Lemon Bar a good choice for an indulgent occasion, yet it gives the option for some intensive work too. A high amount of pinene provides a clear-headed focus, while caryophyllene gives a relaxing sensation.
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.