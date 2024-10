Lemon Cherry Gelato flower and Biscotti diamonds are delicately crafted into two half gram prerolls.These indica infused pre-rolls will have you melting into a state of warm serenity, with a gentle cerebral buzz from the fruity tartness of LCG, balanced by the sweet, gassy richness of Biscotti, creating the perfect combination for unwinding into deep relaxation and euphoria. This is your Cream of the Crop Diamond Rolls - a truly refined smoking experience.



Extracted by using a subcritical narrow spectrum method. Never any CRC.

100% Satisfaction Guarantee.

