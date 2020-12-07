Lemon Cream is a sativa dominant, grown from clone strain that lives up to its name. This strain has a sweet and crisp citrus aroma that draws you in. With parents Lemon Jack and Sour Cream, you can imagine the tangy lemonade flavor this strain allows. Pinene and limonene are the most influential terpenes in this flower, giving you an alert effect while bringing out your artistic side. Lemon Cream is a lively strain that is most helpful with relieving stress and keeping you energized throughout the day.