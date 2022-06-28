If there ever was a strain that screamed Summer, it’s Lemon Freeze Pop. Lemon Freeze Pop is a sativa leaning strain crossed between Lemon Tree and Creamsicle #4. This refreshing strain hair a lemon citrus, spicy, and piney flavor and aroma profile, thanks to its top three terpenes of myrcene, pinene and limonene. Lemon Freeze Pop offers a calming, yet uplifting and happy head high. It is the perfect strain for walking along the beach, while enjoying a popsicle.
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
