If there ever was a strain that screamed Summer, it’s Lemon Freeze Pop. Lemon Freeze Pop is a sativa leaning strain crossed between Lemon Tree and Creamsicle #4. This refreshing strain has a lemon citrus, spicy, and piney flavor and aroma profile, thanks to its top three terpenes of myrcene, pinene and limonene. Lemon Freeze Pop offers a calming, yet uplifting and happy head high. It is the perfect strain for walking along the beach, while enjoying a popsicle.