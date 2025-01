Lemon Freeze Pop flower infused with Rainbow Mochi diamonds are delicately crafted two half gram prerolls. These sativa dominant infused prerolls will pick you up on your feet and have you moving' n' groovin'. This is your Cream of the Crop Diamond Rolls - a truly refined smoking experience.

Total Terps: 1.01%

SOC: 46.92%

Total THC: 40.85%

Extracted by using a subcritical narrow spectrum method. Never any CRC.



