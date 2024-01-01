Introducing COTC All-In-On Rechargeable, a rechargeable disposable vape featuring California's first all-ceramic heating core element, Single-Source Live Resin from our award winning genetics, and 7-15% terps! A truly innovative experience for the connoisseur on the go.



Lemon OG is an indica dominant strain with a lineage of Lemon Skunk crossed with OG #18. This strain has a skunky, earthy aroma with fruity undertones that I personally love and seek out. Lemon OG offers a heavy body high with stress relief and sedating properties, perfect for getting a great nights rest!

