Lemon OG | All-In-One Disposable Vape | .5g

by Cream of the Crop Gardens
THC —CBD —

About this product

Introducing COTC All-In-On Rechargeable, a rechargeable disposable vape featuring California's first all-ceramic heating core element, Single-Source Live Resin from our award winning genetics, and 7-15% terps! A truly innovative experience for the connoisseur on the go.

Lemon OG is an indica dominant strain with a lineage of Lemon Skunk crossed with OG #18. This strain has a skunky, earthy aroma with fruity undertones that I personally love and seek out. Lemon OG offers a heavy body high with stress relief and sedating properties, perfect for getting a great nights rest!

About this brand

Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
