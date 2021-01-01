Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Cream of the Crop Gardens

Cream of the Crop Gardens

Lemonlato | 3.5G | Smalls

About this product

Who doesn’t love a sweet treat in the summer!?! Lemonlato is a sativa leaning strain derived of Lemon Tree and Gelato 33. This flower looks like dessert with its hues of purples, greens, and orange that will have you salivating! Lemonlato serves up an uplifting, relaxing body high that will have you in a state of bliss as you take in the tart, smooth flavor.

No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!