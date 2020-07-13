About this product
Lilikoi Badder has a beautiful light blonde color, with medium shine, the consistency is thick, sticky, and slightly gritty, easy to manipulate with a dab tool. With a high total terpene count, Lilikoi Badder has extremely rich aromas and flavors. The top three terpenes being caryophyllene, limonene, and humulene give the concentrate primarily a sweet, woody, citrus aroma and flavor. Lilikoi Badder has a calm and relaxing body high for melting away aches and pains while having a stoney, euphoric side relieving stress and anxiety. Great for the end of the night before bed relaxation making this strain an indica dominant concentrate.
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.