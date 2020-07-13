Lilikoi Badder has a beautiful light blonde color, with medium shine, the consistency is thick, sticky, and slightly gritty, easy to manipulate with a dab tool. With a high total terpene count, Lilikoi Badder has extremely rich aromas and flavors. The top three terpenes being caryophyllene, limonene, and humulene give the concentrate primarily a sweet, woody, citrus aroma and flavor. Lilikoi Badder has a calm and relaxing body high for melting away aches and pains while having a stoney, euphoric side relieving stress and anxiety. Great for the end of the night before bed relaxation making this strain an indica dominant concentrate.