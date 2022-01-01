London Lemons is a sativa leaning strain with a lineage of Lemonade, Gelato 42, and London Poundcake 97. This strain is smooth and sweet with a strong citrus, lemon, and slightly herbal flavor thanks to the top three terpenes of caryophyllene, limonene, myrcene. London Lemons is the perfect strain to take the edge off and enjoy while lounging in the grass and letting your troubles pass.