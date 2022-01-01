London Lemons Diamonds is a sativa leaning concentrate with a lineage of Lemonade, Gelato 42, and London Poundcake 97. These diamonds have a cloudy crystal chunky consistency. London Lemons Diamonds is smooth and sweet with a strong citrus, lemon, and slightly herbal flavor thanks to the top three terpenes of caryophyllene, limonene, myrcene. London Lemons is the perfect strain to take the edge off and enjoy while lounging on the grass, letting your troubles pass.