Lucky #7 is an indica-dominant strain with an earthy aroma. Its lineage is Cherry Pie and GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies). Large amounts of caryophyllene and humulene give the strain a pleasant body buzz and pain-relief effect. This strain is good for bedtime, promising relaxation and euphoria for happy, sleepy-time thoughts.
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.