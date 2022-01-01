About this product
Maclato is an indica dominant strain with a lineage of Gelato crossed with Grape Mac. This strain has a sweet, spicy and slightly earthy flavor and aroma. Maclato has dense bulgy nugs covered in frosty trichomes. With limonene, caryophyllene and nerolidol as the most prevalent terpenes, you can expect to have a happy, body-heavy relaxing high — so sit back, spark up and enjoy!
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.