Maclato is an indica dominant strain with a lineage of Gelato crossed with Grape Mac. This strain has a sweet, spicy and slightly earthy flavor and aroma. Maclato has dense bulgy nugs covered in frosty trichomes. With limonene, caryophyllene and nerolidol as the most prevalent terpenes, you can expect to have a happy, body-heavy relaxing high — so sit back, spark up and enjoy!