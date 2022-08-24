Dabbing Mendo Thai is like taking a tropical vacation! Mendo Thai is an indica leaning strain with a cross between Mendo Breath and Pineapple Thai. Thanks to its top three terpenes of caryophyllene, nerolidol, and myrcene, Mendo Thai has pain relief, stress relief and anti-anxiety properties. Mendo Thai has an earthy, peppery, tropical flavor and aroma profile that’ll make your mouth water. This strain is best enjoyed while sunbathing on a tropical island. ;)