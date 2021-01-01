About this product
Cookies & Cream and Triple OG have been bred to create a savory and sweet, indica leaning treat that is Milk & Cookies Badder. This badder has a glossy cyber-yellow coloring with a sticky, slightly gritty badder consistency. Milk & Cookies Badder has herbal, piney, citrus and slightly sweet aromas and flavors. This concentrate is great for stress relief and a euphoric vibe for a good night's sleep.
About this brand
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.