About this product

﻿﻿What's your favorite ice cream? Ours is Mint Chocolate Chip! Mint Chocolate Chip is an indica leaning strain with a lineage of SinMint Cookies crossed with Green Ribbon BX. Its top terpenes are Limonene, Beta Caryophyllene and Nerolidol, giving this strain a citrus, wood, and floral aroma and flavor. This strain is best enjoyed as an after dinner treat to relax and melt into the night.