Mint Chocolate Runtz x Spritzer | Diamond Barrel | 1.4g

by Cream of the Crop Gardens
The chunky buds of the Mint Chocolate Runtz get a sativa lift from the energetic Spritzer in this premium Diamond Barrel. These top shelf mini-blunts are prepared with a generous diamond infusion which pushes the potency into dab territory. Count on one of these Diamond Barrels to be the beginning and end of a session, even for a serious smoker (or two!). Balanced hybrid effects and earthy berry flavors with a hint of citrus zest on this one.

Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
