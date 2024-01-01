The chunky buds of the Mint Chocolate Runtz get a sativa lift from the energetic Spritzer in this premium Diamond Barrel. These top shelf mini-blunts are prepared with a generous diamond infusion which pushes the potency into dab territory. Count on one of these Diamond Barrels to be the beginning and end of a session, even for a serious smoker (or two!). Balanced hybrid effects and earthy berry flavors with a hint of citrus zest on this one.

