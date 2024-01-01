Money Maker is a captivating hybrid strain born from the crossbreeding of Jigglers and Baker's Dozen. The spicy undertones bring a touch of warmth, complemented by the refreshing zest of citrus and the subtle sweetness of delicate florals. Money Maker boasts a rich terpene profile, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Nerolidol, that offers an uplifting experience that elevates the mood and instills a sense of well-being, plus anti-anxiety properties that provide a sense of calmness and tranquility. Let the soothing embrace of Money Maker help you achieve your desired state of relaxation and serenity. Total Terps: 2.02% SOC: 36.58% Total THC: 30.37% 100% Satisfaction Guarantee
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.