Money Maker is a captivating hybrid strain born from the crossbreeding of Jigglers and Baker's Dozen. The spicy undertones bring a touch of warmth, complemented by the refreshing zest of citrus and the subtle sweetness of delicate florals. Money Maker boasts a rich terpene profile, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Nerolidol, that offers an uplifting experience that elevates the mood and instills a sense of well-being, plus anti-anxiety properties that provide a sense of calmness and tranquility. Let the soothing embrace of Money Maker help you achieve your desired state of relaxation and serenity.

Total Terps: 2.02%

SOC: 36.58%

Total THC: 30.37%

