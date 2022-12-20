Monk Fruit is a sativa dominant strain derived from Purple Elephant crossed with Chemdawg Sour D. This strain has an array of smells that sound unusual, but work well with each other; musk, citrus and pepper. Thanks to the high amounts of myrcene, limonene and caryophyllene, these terpenes provide an uplifting head high that begins behind the eyes then makes its way down the body, leaving the consumer feeling rejuvenated.

Total Terpenes: 2.98%

Sum of Cannabinoids: 39.43%

Total THC: 34.68%

