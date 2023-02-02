Monk Fruit flower infused with High C diamonds are delicately crafted in all-natural, artisan black paper and finished with an obsidian tip for balance and protection. Thanks to the top three terpenes of caryophyllene, nerolidol and limonene, this sativa dominant preroll is sure to uplift your spirits — relieving you of your stress and anxiety. This is your Cream of the Crop Diamond Barrel - a truly refined smoking experience.

Total Terpenes: 2.08%

Sum of Cannabinoids: 51.88%

Total THC: 44.8%

Extracted by using a subcritical narrow spectrum method. Never any CRC.



