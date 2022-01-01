About this product
Mouthgasm is an indica dominant strain derived from Purple Punch and Watermelon Zkittlez. This strain has beautiful dense frosty nugs with long orange hairs — sure to make you drool! Mouthgasm has an earthy, spicy, slightly sweet aroma. With dominant terpenes such as nerolidol, caryophyllene and myrcene, this strain will uplift your mood while providing pain relief and relaxation.
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.