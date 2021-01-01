About this product

Nirvana Haze is a euphoric, sativa dominant strain. It has long, light green, Christmas tree-shaped nugs, cloudy white trichomes, with long orange stigmas in patches along the nug. Its aroma is very sweet, with light herbal notes. It has a flavor that is sweet, slightly floral, and very pleasing! Nirvana Haze is bred from Biker OG and Amnesia Haze. With dominant terpenes like limonene and myrcene, this strain will give you a substantial mood boost, along with a calming effect on your body.