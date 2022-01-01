Nom Nom Cookies is a cross between the popular Face Off OG and Cream Of The Crop’s popular strain OGKB. This strain has over two percent nerolidol, which explains the heavy sedative effect of this strain. It smells of fresh chopped wood and a delicious sweetness. Nom Nom Cookies’ nug structure is tight, dense, and most definitely a broad leaf flower. If you're in need of a long slumber, this indica-leaning strain is for you!