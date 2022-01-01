About this product
Nom Nom Cookies is a cross between the popular Face Off OG and Cream Of The Crop’s popular strain OGKB. This strain has over two percent nerolidol, which explains the heavy sedative effect of this strain. It smells of fresh chopped wood and a delicious sweetness. Nom Nom Cookies’ nug structure is tight, dense, and most definitely a broad leaf flower. If you're in need of a long slumber, this indica-leaning strain is for you!
About this brand
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.