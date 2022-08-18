Oak Valley OG is a unique and rare indica dominant strain with equally unique parents; Breathworks crossed with Yellow Benches. This strain is a treat for the heavy indica lovers because Oak Valley OG is jammed packed with caryophyllene and nerolidol — two terpenes known for their relaxing and sedating properties. With the addition of pinene, a mood boosting terpene, you can expect a blissful nights rest. If that wasn't tempting enough, Oak Valley Og also has an alluring herbal and spicey aroma with rubbery, sweet undertones.