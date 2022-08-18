About this product
Oak Valley OG is a unique and rare indica dominant strain with equally unique parents; Breathworks crossed with Yellow Benches. This strain is a treat for the heavy indica lovers because Oak Valley OG is jammed packed with caryophyllene and nerolidol — two terpenes known for their relaxing and sedating properties. With the addition of pinene, a mood boosting terpene, you can expect a blissful nights rest. If that wasn't tempting enough, Oak Valley Og also has an alluring herbal and spicey aroma with rubbery, sweet undertones.
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.