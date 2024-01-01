OG 91 Octane is an indica strain derived from an OG Kush Phenotype. This strain has a delicious diesel-like, spicy flavor profile that OG Kush lovers will definitely gravitate towards. The top three terpenes of caryophyllene, nerolidol and limonene offer heavy body relaxation and sedation. Consumers who need help falling asleep and dealing with chronic pain will truly enjoy OG 91 Octane. Total Terpenes: 10.16% Total THC: 86.69% The COTC Signature Cartridge features a ceramic core with no burn technology and a borosilicate glass body filled with 100% Live Resin Oil, no distillate, from our award winning genetics. 100% Satisfaction Guarantee
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.