OG 91 Octane is an indica strain derived from an OG Kush Phenotype. This strain has a delicious diesel-like, spicy flavor profile that OG Kush lovers will definitely gravitate towards. The top three terpenes of caryophyllene, nerolidol and limonene offer heavy body relaxation and sedation. Consumers who need help falling asleep and dealing with chronic pain will truly enjoy OG 91 Octane.

Total Terpenes: 10.16%

Total THC: 86.69%

The COTC Signature Cartridge features a ceramic core with no burn technology and a borosilicate glass body filled with 100% Live Resin Oil, no distillate, from our award winning genetics.

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

Show more