Introducing COTC All-In-On Rechargeable, a rechargeable disposable vape featuring California's first all-ceramic heating core element, Single-Source Live Resin from our award winning genetics, and 7-15% terps! A truly innovative experience for the connoisseur on the go.



Oompa, Loompa, doompa-dee-do I've got the perfect strain for you! Oompa Loompa is a hybrid born from crossing Mint Chocolate Chip and Runtz, much like a creation straight out of Willy Wonka's magical factory. As you savor the sweet, fruity, and herbal notes, let the uplifting, relaxing, and euphoric effects transport you to a place where cares dissolve, and you feel like you're floating in the air. The terpene trio of limonene, linalool, and caryophyllene adds a touch of magic to the experience. So, if you are wise, you'll listen to me!

