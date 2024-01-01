Oreo Runtz | 14g | Smalls

by Cream of the Crop Gardens
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Oreo Runtz is a delightful indica strain, crafted from the fusion of Oreoz and Runtz. This enticing strain offers a sweet aroma profile with subtle hints of diesel. Perfect for unwinding, Oreo Runtz is an excellent choice to relax and elevate your mood, with its top terpene Limonene adding a bright citrus note that also provides effective stress relief!

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

About this strain

Oreo Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Oreoz and Runtz. This strain is a sweet and creamy treat, with a flavor and aroma that resemble Oreo cookies with hints of diesel and vanilla. Oreo Runtz is a potent strain that can produce a balanced and euphoric high. Oreo Runtz is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Oreo Runtz effects include happy, relaxed, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Oreo Runtz when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and stress. Bred by Cookies Fam, Oreo Runtz features flavors like chocolate, coffee, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which is often associated with a citrus aroma. The average price of Oreo Runtz typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Oreo Runtz is a rare and delicious strain that is not easy to find, but worth trying if you come across it. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Oreo Runtz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Cream of the Crop Gardens
Cream of the Crop Gardens
Shop products
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
Notice a problem?Report this item