About this product

Parisian Plum, just like the fruit, is a beautiful dark purple with a sweet, herbal, woody aroma. This indica dominant strain stems from Larry OG and Granddaddy Purple. The flower has dense bulgy dark purple nugs with hints of mint green and is covered with frosty trichomes. Parisian Plum has high amounts of caryophellene and limonene making this bud ripe for an end of the day relaxing high that will leave you feeling a sense of peace.