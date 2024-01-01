Get ready to fall in love with Part Time Lover, a hybrid strain that is the passionate union between Runtz and Jealousy. With a funky, citrusy aroma that's mixed with earthy floral notes, Part Time Lover is a feast for the senses. Its terpene profile, which includes Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Linalool, make it the perfect choice for a calming, anti-anxiety experience. Whether you're planning a romantic evening with your significant other, or just want to relax after a long day, Part Time Lover provides a balanced, soothing experience that's sure to please.

SOC: 38.90%

Total THC: 31.33%

Total Terp: 2.34%

