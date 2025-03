Get ready for the ultimate chilled out night with Pavé Runtz, an exquisite indica dominant strain that's the lovechild of Pavé and Runtz. Sweet, spicy, and fruity notes come together to create an unforgettable experience on the pallet. The terpene trio of caryophyllene, limonene and humulene cradles you into a state of happiness, euphoria and profound relaxation, making it the perfect companion for unwinding in the evening with your favorite people.

SOC: 84.14%

Total THC: 82.15%

Total Terps: 10.09%

The COTC Signature Cartridge features a ceramic core with no burn technology and a borosilicate glass body filled with 100% Live Resin Oil, no distillate, from our award winning genetics.

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

