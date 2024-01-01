Permanent Marker is a strain making waves for a reason..the terp profile is just that; a gassy whiff of a big fat permanent marker without the chemical brain melt. Biscotti, Sherb and Jealousy come together complemented by excellent phenotype selection from breeder Doja Pak. The heavy dose of myrcene, limonene and caryophyllene make this a knockout best saved for evenings or times where a serious wind down is needed. Puff on some Permanent Marker Prerolls from COTC tonight!

Show more