Pineapple Dom's flower infused with Mother's Milk Diamonds are delicately crafted into two half gram prerolls. These Sativa infused pre rolls will have you feeling blissful and relaxed! This is your Cream of the Crop Diamond Rolls - a truly refined smoking experience. Extracted by using a subcritical narrow spectrum method. Never any CRC.
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.