Prana OG’s citrus-mint flavor and aroma pair nicely with its uplifting and social effect. It’s lineage is a phenotype of OG Kush. This sativa-leaning strain combines a chill sensation with lively daytime functionality. Substantial amounts of pinene and limonene provide a mood boost, while a strong dose of caryophyllene gives users a comforting undertone.
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.