Nothing pairs better with a delicious charcuterie board than Prosecco! Our Prosecco is a sativa strain with a lineage of Champagne Skies crossed with Apple Fritter. This strain has a delicate aroma of fruity, citrus with spicy undertones, sure to make your mouth water. With top terpenes of myrcene, caryophyllene, nerolidol, you can expect a stress relieving and mood elevating high that begins behind the eyes and settles into the body, providing relaxation without the drowsiness. Prosecco is the perfect strain to serve up for your guest on your next charcuterie hangout!

Total Terpenes: 11.95%

Total THC: 84.94%

The COTC Signature Cartridge features a ceramic core with no burn technology and a borosilicate glass body filled with 100% Live Resin Oil, no distillate, from our award winning genetics.

