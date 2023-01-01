Nothing pairs better with a delicious charcuterie board than Prosecco! Our Prosecco is a sativa dominant strain with a lineage of Champagne Skies crossed with Apple Fritter. This strain has a delicate aroma of fruity, citrus with spicy undertones, sure to make your mouth water. With top terpenes of limonene, caryophyllene and myrcene, you can expect a stress relieving and mood elevating high that begins behind the eyes and settles into the body, providing relaxation without the drowsiness. Prosecco is the perfect strain to serve up for your guest on your next charcuterie hangout! Total Terpenes: 8.34% Sum of Cannabinoids: 90.57% Total THC: 80.61% 100% Satisfaction Guarantee
No product reviews
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.