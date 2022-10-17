About this product
Purple D is a sativa dominant strain derived from Purple Urkle crossed with Sour Diesel. Although Purple Urkle is known for its relaxing effects, Sour Diesel's effects are more pronounced — giving Purple D a cerebral high that provides boosts of energy. Additionally, Purple D has a skunky, diesel aroma with undertones of berry and grape. Indeed a great strain for the consumer who likes to get up and go!
About this brand
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.