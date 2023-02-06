Purple D flower infused with Double Double diamonds are delicately crafted two half gram prerolls. These sativa dominant prerolls will send a jolt of energy throughout your body while uplifting your mood. This is your Cream of the Crop Diamond Rolls - a truly refined smoking experience. Total Terpenes: 2% Sum of Cannabinoids: 53%% Total THC: 46.72% Extracted by using a subcritical narrow spectrum method. Never any CRC.
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.