Purple D flower infused with Double Double diamonds are delicately crafted two half gram prerolls. These sativa dominant prerolls will send a jolt of energy throughout your body while uplifting your mood. This is your Cream of the Crop Diamond Rolls - a truly refined smoking experience.

Total Terpenes: 2%

Sum of Cannabinoids: 53%%

Total THC: 46.72%

Extracted by using a subcritical narrow spectrum method. Never any CRC.



100% Satisfaction Guarantee

Show more