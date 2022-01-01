Purple Pop is an indica leaning strain with a cross between Wedding Cake and Rainbow Sherbert. This strain has an earthy, peppery and sweet POP of flavor. Purple Pop has gorgeous dense nugs with light green and purple hues coated in cloudy trichomes. This strain has double nerolidol and caryophyllene, making it a very relaxing strain with pain relieving properties. You can expect a euphoric heavy body high that can lead to sleepiness, so this strain is best enjoyed while binge watching your favorite show after a long day of running errands.