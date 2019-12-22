About this product
Purple Reign has a lineage of Birthday Cake and Gelato 33. It contains notable amounts of other cannabinoids, including CBC, CBD, CBG, and THCV. Purple Reign has an aroma and taste that is hard to pin down—we'd call it woody, earthy, herbal, sweet citrusy, and floral. Its dominant terpenes are caryophyllene, limonene, and linalool, so expect a calming effect on your body along with a delightful mood boost. This strain has extremely dense nugs that have a round, golf-ball-like structure, with a dark purple bass color, mint green tips, and bursts of medium-length bright orange stigmas. A perfect way to begin a relaxing night out with loved ones!
About this strain
Combining Royal Purple Kush with a Royal Purple Kush x Recon OG cross, Purple Reign was created by the team at Ethos Genetics. A big producer with a fruity, grapefruit, and berry terpene profile, Purple Reign is as flavorful as it is pretty. Give this strain a shot next time you want a tasty treat to wind down with at the end of the day.
Purple Reign effects
Reported by real people like you
11 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
90% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
36% of people report feeling tingly
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
13% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.