If you’ve been feeling down-in-the-dumps and want to feel like royalty, then you should try our Queen’s Crown! Queen’s Crown is an indica dominant strain with a regal lineage of Three Kings crossed with London Pound Cake crossed with Irene OG. Not only does this triad offer a happy, blissful high with heavy body relaxation, but also has a rich earthy, pine aroma with a smooth sweet, fuel exhale. This is your reminder to be kinder to yourself and to let yourself feel like the queen that you are — even if that's with some herbal assistance. ;)
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.