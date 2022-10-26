About this product
Rainbow Beltz are a splash of sweet, fruity and tart flavors that awaken your taste buds — and I'm not talking about the gummies. Our Rainbow Beltz is an indica dominant strain made by crossing Moonbow with Zkittlez. Along with its delicious flavors, this strain provides a happy and calming high that can be sedating to novice consumers, so it is best to enjoy Rainbow Beltz in the evening.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.