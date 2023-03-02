Rainbow Beltz are a splash of sweet, fruity and tart flavors that awaken your taste buds — and I'm not talking about the gummies. Our Rainbow Beltz is an indica dominant strain made by crossing Moonbow with Zkittlez. Along with its delicious flavors, this strain provides a happy and calming high that can be sedating to novice consumers, so it is best to enjoy Rainbow Beltz in the evening.

Total Terpenes: 10.20%

Sum of Cannabinoids: 98.87%

Total THC: 86.71%

