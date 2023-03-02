Rainbow Beltz are a splash of sweet, fruity and tart flavors that awaken your taste buds — and I'm not talking about the gummies. Our Rainbow Beltz is an indica dominant strain made by crossing Moonbow with Zkittlez. Along with its delicious flavors, this strain provides a happy and calming high that can be sedating to novice consumers, so it is best to enjoy Rainbow Beltz in the evening. Total Terpenes: 10.20% Sum of Cannabinoids: 98.87% Total THC: 86.71% 100% Satisfaction Guarantee
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.