Rainbow Beltz are a splash of sweet, fruity and tart flavors that awaken your taste buds — and I'm not talking about the gummies. Our Rainbow Beltz is an indica dominant strain made by crossing Moonbow with Zkittlez. This strain’s terpene profile consist of some crowd favorites: caryophyllene, myrcene and limonene. Along with its delicious flavors, this strain provides a happy and calming high that can be sedating to novice consumers, so it is best to enjoy Rainbow Beltz in the evening.

Total Terpenes: 10.47%

Total THC: 80.08%



The COTC Signature Cartridge features a ceramic core with no burn technology and a borosilicate glass body filled with 100% Live Resin Oil, no distillate, from our award winning genetics.



100% Satisfaction Guarantee

Show more